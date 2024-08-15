﻿
WHO declares mpox global public health emergency

Xinhua
  08:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
The WHO declared Wednesday mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.
Reuters

Christian Musema, a laboratory nurse, takes a sample from a child declared a suspected case mpox at the the treatment center in Munigi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on July 19, 2024.

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.

"Today, the emergency committee met and advised me that, in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

A PHEIC is the highest level of alarm under international health law, Tedros said. "This is something that should concern us all ... The potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying."

Mpox cases reported so far this year have exceeded last year's total, with more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths, according to WHO data.

WHO's declaration came after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared the ongoing mpox outbreak a public health emergency for the continent.

"We are not dealing with one outbreak of one clade — we are dealing with several outbreaks of different clades in different countries with different modes of transmission and different levels of risk," Tedros said in his opening remarks at the emergency committee meeting.

The European Union announced plans to procure and donate 175,420 doses of MVA-BN vaccines to Africa, as revealed by the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) on Wednesday. Additionally, Denmark-based biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic will donate 40,000 doses of vaccine to HERA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
