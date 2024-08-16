﻿
News / World

Nearly 6 mln building units in Türkiye under earthquake risk: minister

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
Nearly 6 million independent building units in Turkey are at risk of earthquake destruction, and 2 million of them require immediate renovation.
Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0

Nearly 6 million independent building units in Turkey are at risk of earthquake destruction, and 2 million of them require immediate renovation, Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said Friday.

There are a total of 36 million independent units and 31 million houses in Turkey, the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted the minister as saying.

According to Kurum, the Turkish government has constructed 3.4 million modern earthquake-resistant homes and is currently building 250,000 transformation houses and social housing units "in the most robust, safe and healthy way."

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Turkey and Syria at midnight on February 6, 2023, followed by a 7.7-magnitude one the next afternoon. In Turkey, the quakes devastated 11 provinces, killing more than 53,000 people and displacing millions.

In 1999, an earthquake measuring 7.6 struck Kocaeli province in northwestern Turkey, 90 km southeast of the country's biggest populated city, Istanbul, killing more than 17,000 people. Since then, experts have been warning of a massive earthquake in the vicinity of Istanbul.

"A possible Istanbul earthquake will affect not only our city but also the whole Marmara region and even the whole of Turkey," Kurum said.

"We have completed our risk analyses in 39 districts of Istanbul, and we have seen that one-fifth of the total number of houses in this city, that is, approximately 1.5 million houses, are in unhealthy condition," said the minister.

The government has transformed some of the 1.5 million risky buildings in Istanbul and increased the earthquake resistance of public buildings, including education and health structures, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     