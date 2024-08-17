News / World

10 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
Ten people were killed and three displaced Syrians injured early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in southern Lebanon.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
10 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
AP

Ten people were killed and three displaced Syrians injured early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in southern Lebanon, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

Ten people were killed and three displaced Syrians injured early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in southern Lebanon, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua that an Israeli warplane carried out a raid early Saturday, firing two air-to-ground missiles on the residential building in the middle of the industrial zone in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh district, deep in southern Lebanon.

Several teams from the Civil Defense and the Islamic Health Authority, equipped with bulldozers and cranes, are still working to remove the rubble of the house, which was completely destroyed, and transfer the injured to hospitals in Nabatieh, according to the sources.

Military sources indicated that Israeli drones and warplanes launched four raids on four villages and towns in southern Lebanon at dawn and in the morning.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled eight villages and towns in the eastern, western and central sectors of the border area in southern Lebanon with 35 shells, causing material damage to a number of homes, sources said.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs in July, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     