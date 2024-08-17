News / World

Russia says Ukraine uses Western-made missiles to attack civilians

Ukrainian troops launched their first strike using Western-made missiles on civilian targets in Russia's Kursk region Friday.
Ukrainian troops launched their first strike using Western-made missiles on civilian targets in Russia's Kursk region Friday, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"Notably, this is the first time that civilian objects in the Kursk Region have been struck by Western-made rockets, likely American HIMARS," Zakharova said.

She said a bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovsky District of Kursk was destroyed and "volunteers helping civilians were killed in the strike."

She said all those responsible for such acts will face severe punishment from Russia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
