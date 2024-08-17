﻿
Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of president of Dominican Republic

At the invitation of President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong attended Abinader's second-term inauguration on Friday.

Abinader met with Jin at the National Palace on Thursday.

Jin conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from President Xi to Abinader and congratulated him on his re-election as president of the Dominican Republic.

He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries six years ago, the bilateral relations have achieved comprehensive and rapid development.

China is willing to work with the Dominican Republic to continue to firmly support each other, enhance practical cooperation, promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, and push the bilateral relations to achieve more results, so as to better benefit the people of both sides, Jin said.

He also elaborated on the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee to Abinader.

For his part, Abinader asked Jin to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Xi for sending a special envoy to attend the inauguration ceremony of his new term.

Abinader said that developing relations with China is of special importance to the Dominican Republic, and he looks forward to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields and pushing for greater development of bilateral relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
