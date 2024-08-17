﻿
Israeli fighting in Gaza ended: state media

Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
The Israeli army's fighting in the Gaza Strip has ended, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported late Friday night.
Xinhua
The Israeli army's fighting in the Gaza Strip has ended, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported late Friday night.

Citing senior security officials, the TV said that Israel can return and re-enter Gaza "when there is new intelligence," but in general the Israeli military's activity in the Palestinian enclave is over.

According to the channel, the Israeli army told the decision-makers that the Rafah Brigade of Hamas had been defeated and that it practically did not exist.

It added that these things were said at the political level during the security situation assessment discussions in the last few days.

Israeli senior defense officials also told the political echelon that this is the time to start a hostage deal when most of the fighting units of Hamas are disbanded, Kan TV noted.

The channel also reported that the Israeli delegation that participated in the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday did not arrive in Qatar by flight for fear of an Iranian attack. The delegation landed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and proceeded to Doha, not by flight.

A joint statement from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar released on Friday said that "over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees."

﻿
