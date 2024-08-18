﻿
News / World

187 killed, 333 injured in monsoon rains, flash floods in Pakistan

  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-18       0
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-18       0

Torrential rains and flash floods starting in July have killed 187 people and injured 333 others in different parts of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority has reported.

Ninety-six children and 30 women were among the dead, the NDMA said in a report on Saturday.

The eastern Punjab province was the worst affected area with 68 deaths, followed by the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southern Sindh provinces with 65 and 32 deaths, respectively, said the report.

It added that 13 people were killed in the southwestern Balochistan province, five were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and four died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The NDMA also noted that 352 livestock animals have perished while 2,293 houses and 30 bridges were damaged during the cited period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
