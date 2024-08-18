Somerset House fire brought under control

A large blaze that ripped through the roof of central London's historic Somerset House, which houses a large collection of priceless artwork, has been put under control, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

No one was injured in the fire which broke out around midday on Saturday.

Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire, according to the LFB.

Keeley Foster, assistant commissioner of the LFB said the fire was located in part of the building's roof space. The Brigade was called at 11:59 am local time and the fire was under control by 6:51 pm Firefighting crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington, and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Foster also said the LFB crews will remain on the scene into tomorrow to carry out further operations.

Jonathan Reekie, director of Somerset House Trust, said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and "back-of-house" facilities, and there are "no artworks in that area."

Multiple priceless artworks were preserved in the building, including Vincent van Gogh's iconic Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear.