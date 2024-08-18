﻿
S. Korea's ex-presidential candidate wins 2nd term as Democratic Party leader

Xinhua
Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's former liberal presidential candidate, on Sunday won his second two-year term as leader of the main opposition Democratic Party with the highest-ever vote in the party's history.

Lee was re-elected as the party chief by garnering 85.4 percent of the votes, including ballots cast by party members and opinion polls from the general public.

It topped the previous high of 77.7 percent, which Lee obtained in the party's previous national convention in 2022.

Source: Xinhua
