Zelensky says Ukraine controls 92 settlements in Russia

Xinhua
  08:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-20
The Ukrainian army has taken control of 92 settlements in western Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.
AFP

A local volunteer looks at a building damaged by Ukrainian strikes in Kursk on August 16, 2024.

The Ukrainian army has taken control of 92 settlements in western Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Ukrainian troops have seized more than 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory, Zelensky said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"The Russian border area opposite our Sumy region has been mostly cleared of Russian military presence," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian army continues its military operation in the designated areas of the Kursk region, he added.

Ukraine started a military operation in the Kursk region on August 6. On August 15, Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that his army had captured 82 settlements in the region.

Source: Xinhua
