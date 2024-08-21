News / World

3 dead, several wounded in school shooting in northwestern BiH

A school employee shot and killed at least three people and wounded several others on Wednesday in a town in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, local police said.
Reuters

A police officer stands guard outside the building of a high school where a man opened fire killing three staff members, Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 21.

A school employee shot and killed at least three people and wounded several others on Wednesday in a town in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, local police said.

The shooting occurred around 10am local time in a secondary school in Sanski Most, about 300 kilometers northwest of BiH's capital, Sarajevo.

The man had a dispute with the school management, reported FENA, Federal News Agency of BiH. He opened fire at the school principal and other employees before attempting to kill himself.

The deceased include the school principal, a secretary, and a teacher; no children were involved, said local police.

According to local authorities, the attacker tried to commit suicide but was prevented from doing so by the police. The investigation remains ongoing.

