Harris selected as Democratic presidential nominee in ceremonial roll call vote

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has already won enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee in a virtual roll call vote earlier this month, was once again confirmed as the party's nominee Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention.

California, Harris' home state, cast 482 votes for Harris, sending her over the top while concluding a ceremonial roll call.

"The future happens in California first, and Democrats, I've had the privilege of over 20 years to see that future taking shape with a star in Alameda (County) courtroom by the name of Kamala Harris," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

On August 6, the Democratic National Committee announced that Harris had been officially certified as the party's presidential nominee following a five-day online balloting process.

Tuesday marks the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, held at the United Center in Chicago from August 19-22.

Several prominent Democrats, including former US President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, spoke at Tuesday's event.

While the convention continues with an enthusiastic crowd of Democrats inside the venue, pro-Palestinian protests have been organized on the streets of Chicago in response to the Biden administration's policies on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Several protesters were arrested Tuesday night in front of the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago, while a day earlier, thousands of demonstrators gathered near the United Center, with at least four arrested after breaching a security fence.

President Joe Biden closed the first day of the convention by delivering a nearly hourlong keynote speech, in which he lashed out at former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and urged voters to support Harris in her bid for the White House.