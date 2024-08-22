26, including 2 children, die after minibus crashes into fuel tanker in Malawi

Twenty-six people, including two children, died after a minibus they were traveling in collided with a fuel tanker in western Malawi Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred in Kasungu district, on a road that connects the district's trading center, Chinkhoma, to Mchinji, a district on the border with Zambia, a Kasungu police spokesperson confirmed to local media.

The minibus reportedly burst into fire after the crash, trapping all 26 people on board.