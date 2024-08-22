﻿
Democratic VP pick Tim Walz accepts nomination at party convention

Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate in a keynote address Wednesday, professing his love for his country.
Reuters

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gestures on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, US, on August 21, 2024.

Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate in a keynote address Wednesday, professing his love for his country.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all we're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country," Walz told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The relatively unknown Minnesota governor brings an earthy, Midwestern vibe to Harris's surging campaign against Donald Trump that was expected to be central to his speech at Chicago's United Center.

Taking the stage ahead of Harris's big night on Thursday, the former teacher and National Guard soldier Walz began outlining his life story in a speech that was expected to focus on safeguarding Americans' freedoms and building for the future.

A highlight of the undercard was former president Bill Clinton, who delighted the crowd with his 12th appearance at the Democratic convention and said Harris had "knocked it out of the park" by picking Walz as her running mate.

"Two leaders with all-American but still improbable life stories — it could only happen here," Clinton said.

"If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected, and let them bring in this breath of fresh air, you will be proud of it for the rest of your life."

In a moment that brought the audience to its feet, former students marched onstage to introduce Walz — a football coach in his teaching days — for the biggest speech of his political career, after a musical interlude by Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend.

A rousing rendition of "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder warmed up the crowd for the main event, alongside turns from comic actors Mindy Kaling and Keenan Thompson.

Walz will tee up Harris's Thursday speech and the climax of a convention that has defied predictions of disunity or even chaos in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to drop his reelection bid on July 21.

On Tuesday, it was Democratic superstars Michelle and former president Barack Obama who spoke, following up on Biden's emotional speech Monday, where he passed the torch to his vice president.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
