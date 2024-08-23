﻿
US VP Harris accepts presidential nomination at Democratic National Convention

Xinhua
  13:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-23
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) held at the United Center in Chicago.

"I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," Harris, the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket in the country, said in a speech on the fourth and the final day of the DNC.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," she said.

Harris reflected on her upbringing as a person of Indian and African descent, and her experience working as a prosecutor in the Bay Area and as California's attorney general.

In her speech, Harris said building the middle class will be a defining goal of her presidency, noting that the middle class is where she comes from. She also elaborated on abortion rights, immigration policy, and foreign policy, among other topics.

The Democratic presidential nominee also blasted former President Donald Trump's actions and policies, warning that the consequences of putting Trump back in the White House would be "extremely serious."

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, lashed out at Harris' speech, saying that she stands for "incompetence" and "weakness."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
