News / World

Volcanic eruption resumes in southwest Iceland

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
A new volcanic eruption occurred Thursday on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, marking the sixth eruption in the area since December 2023.
Reuters

A volcano erupts, near Vogar, Iceland, August 22, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media.

A new volcanic eruption occurred Thursday on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, marking the sixth eruption in the area since December 2023.

The eruption began at 09:26 pm local time (2126 GMT), follows a series of small yet intense earthquakes that started at 08:48 pm (2048 GMT) in the Sundhnuks crater series.

Lava continues to spew from the crater close to the town of Grindavik in the south of the peninsula, according to RUV, Iceland's national public-service broadcasting organization, citing the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

According to RUV, significant seismic activity is reported at the northern end of the crater, including a 4-magnitude quake that struck around 11:30 pm local time (2330 GMT).

Benedikt Ofeigsson, an expert from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told RUV that this eruption was similar to the previous two.

In recent days, a 12-meter defense wall has been constructed to protect the power plant in Svartsengi. Vidir Reynisson, a senior Icelandic police officer, said that defenses in the area are prepared.

ISAVIA, the national airport and air navigation service provider of Iceland, confirmed that the volcanic activity has not disrupted air travel via Keflavik International Airport, located at the tip of the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Since 2021, the Reykjanes Peninsula has seen increased seismic activity, including several volcanic eruptions. The previous eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula occurred on May 29, 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
