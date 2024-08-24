News / World

Chinese firm inks deal to construct modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Xinhua
  09:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-24       0
Chinese firm SOKEC on Friday signed an agreement with South Sudan's state-owned NILEPET to construct modern oil refinery and storage facilities in South Sudan.
Xinhua
  09:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-24       0

Chinese firm Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company on Friday signed an agreement with South Sudan's state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation to construct modern oil refinery and storage facilities in South Sudan.

President of SOKEC Wu Song and Managing Director of NILEPET Muhammad Lino Benjamin signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the Chinese firm immediately begin investing in South Sudan.

Benjamin hailed SOKEC for its contribution to the development of the youngest nation in Africa.

"With this Memorandum of Understanding, we hope you will be able to translate it into agreements and projects that we will do together," he said at the signing ceremony in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Wu said SOKEC will embark on investment without hesitation, aiming to enhance production capabilities and operational efficiency.

"We will start our preparation work as soon as possible on the refinery and storage facilities," he said.

The high-level delegation from the Chinese firm began a two-day visit on Monday to the oil fields in Tharjiath, Unity State, to inspect the facilities and assess the current state of the refinery operations.

Kuol Deng Maleith, director general of Midstream in NILEPET, said that the visit by representatives of the Chinese firm represents a significant step toward modernizing and expanding South Sudan's oil industry.

He emphasized the critical role of international investors in the continued development of the country's oil sector and its broader economic growth.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     