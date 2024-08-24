Russia, Ukraine each exchange 115 prisoners captured in conflict

Russia's defense ministry said Saturday that 115 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by Ukraine as part of an exchange deal.

"In exchange, 115 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred," the ministry said, adding that the United Arab Emirates provided mediation efforts during the swap.

All the exchanged Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus and will be sent to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the ministry, it said.