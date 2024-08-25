﻿
News / World

ATMIS police officers hone skills to counter explosive devices at checkpoints

Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
African Union Transition Mission in Somalia said its 19 police officers have wrapped up intense United Nations-backed training on vehicle checkpoint screening to boost security.
Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said its 19 police officers have wrapped up intense United Nations-backed training on vehicle checkpoint screening to boost regional security.

ATMIS said the six-day training organized by the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) that was held in the Hiran region of central Somalia was also aimed at countering the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to civilians and critical infrastructure.

"This training was insightful because it depicted the true picture of what is required of us as police officers when performing vehicle checkpoint procedures, both theoretical and practical," said Moffat Chungu, team leader of ATMIS Individual Police Officers in Beledweyne, in a statement issued Saturday evening.

Chungu stated that the training, which took place in the central Somalian town of Beledweyne, was crucial to the war against terrorism. The nation has been battling al-Shabab's insurgency for almost 20 years.

According to ATMIS, explosive devices are the preferred weapons of choice for the al-Shabab fighters who target the AU mission's convoys, Somali security forces and civilians traveling along the main supply routes.

The indiscriminate use of explosive devices poses a significant threat to both civilians and security forces, ATMIS said.

ATMIS is thus developing the capacity of the Somali Security Forces to detect and deter the use of IEDs by illegal armed groups.

UNMAS is a key partner to ATMIS and has over the years worked consistently to strengthen the capacity of both ATMIS and Somali security forces to effectively identify and disarm IEDs.

These efforts have been crucial in mitigating the impact of IEDs laid by al-Shabab militants, which have historically led to substantial civilian casualties and severe disruptions to the movement of people and goods.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     