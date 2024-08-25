﻿
News / World

Solingen knife attack suspect turns himself in

Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
A 26-year-old man turned himself in to the German police on Saturday evening, claiming to be responsible for a deadly knife attack on Friday in the western German city of Solingen.
Reuters

Police officers detain a person, following an incident in which several individuals were killed after a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen, Germany, on August 24, 2024.

A 26-year-old man turned himself in to the German police on Saturday evening, claiming to be responsible for a deadly knife attack on Friday in the western German city of Solingen, the newspaper Bild said.

The attack left three people dead and several seriously injured.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the stabbings.

According to Bild, the suspect contacted the police himself and claimed to be the one being hunted. The newspaper said the suspect is Syrian and came to Germany in 2022.

Two other suspects had been detained by police earlier on Saturday, including a 15-year-old teenager and a second individual following a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
