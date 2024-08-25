Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon

Israel launched "a string of airstrikes" in Lebanon on Sunday morning, targeting positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a pre-emptive move, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Dozens of warplanes" participated in the attack, Hagari told a press conference, describing the attack as "a self-defense act to remove threats."

Shortly afterward, Hezbollah announced it had launched a large-scale drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of one of its senior commanders in Beirut, triggering air raid sirens in northern Israel.