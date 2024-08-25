﻿
News / World

Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon

Xinhua
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
Israel launched "a string of airstrikes" in Lebanon on Sunday morning, targeting positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a pre-emptive move.
Xinhua
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon
Reuters

Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, on August 25, 2024.

Israel launched "a string of airstrikes" in Lebanon on Sunday morning, targeting positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a pre-emptive move, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Dozens of warplanes" participated in the attack, Hagari told a press conference, describing the attack as "a self-defense act to remove threats."

Shortly afterward, Hezbollah announced it had launched a large-scale drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of one of its senior commanders in Beirut, triggering air raid sirens in northern Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     