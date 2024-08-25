22 killed in road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

At least 22 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Poonch district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, an official told Xinhua.

Commissioner of Poonch Sardar Waheed Khan said that the passenger coach fell into a deep ravine near Azad Patan Pana pul area of Rawalakot region of the district.

Police, rescue teams and locals rushed to the site and started a rescue operation, said the official.

The commissioner said that 22 bodies, including women and children, had been shifted to a public hospital in Rawalakot, adding that the rescue operation was in progress to ensure that there was no one left inside the crashed coach.

The official added that the coach was heading toward Rawalakot from Pakistan's eastern garrison city of Rawalpindi when it encountered the accident.