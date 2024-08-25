﻿
100 Israeli warplanes strike Lebanon: Israeli army

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-08-25       0
About 100 Israeli warplanes struck and destroyed "thousands" of Hezbollah rockets and missile launcher barrels to be launched at northern and central Israel.
About 100 Israeli warplanes struck and destroyed "thousands" of Hezbollah rockets and missile launcher barrels to be launched at northern and central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Sunday.

The strikes targeted more than 40 launch areas in southern Lebanon, which began before dawn, the IDF said, adding that most of the launchers were aimed at northern Israel, with some directed toward central Israel.

"Whoever hurt us — we hurt them," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement.

During the strikes, one person was killed in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that a woman in northern Israel was lightly injured by shrapnel. Video footage circulating on social media showed that a residential home in Acre was hit and sustained heavy damage.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a press briefing that the military had "identified extensive preparation by Hezbollah to fire toward the Israeli home front" and launched the strikes as "a self-defense act to remove threats."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a "special situation on the home front" nationwide. New security guidelines were issued for residents from the north to Tel Aviv, banning large gatherings and urging people to stay close to shelters or safe rooms.

Ben Gurion International Airport was temporarily shut down for incoming and outgoing flights, the Airports Authority announced, adding that full operations would resume during the morning hours.

Hezbollah said on Sunday that it had fired more than 320 rockets at 11 Israeli army sites in retaliation for Israel's attack on Hezbollah's senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The NNA further reported that a series of Israeli air strikes on Lebanon began in the early hours of Sunday, causing serious damage to property, crops, and infrastructure, especially electricity and water systems. It was the heaviest since the start of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict late last year.

The attacks occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, including cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah since October 7, 2023, as well as ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aimed at preventing a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
