﻿
News / World

Hamas fires rocket at central Israel

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at central Israel on Sunday night, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at central Israel on Sunday night, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the rocket was launched from the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza toward Rishon LeZion, a city south of Tel Aviv, triggering air raid sirens. The projectile exploded in an open field, and no injuries have been reported.

In a statement, Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the Qassam Brigades, its armed wing, launched the rocket "in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people."

The rare rocket attack occurred as indirect negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas resumed in Cairo, which showed no signs of progress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     