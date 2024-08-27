﻿
News / World

WHO launches global strategic plan to contain mpox outbreaks

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
The World Health Organization on Monday launched a global drive to tackle human-to-human transmission of mpox.
Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
WHO launches global strategic plan to contain mpox outbreaks
Reuters

People collect water from taps at the Muja camp for internally displaced persons amid an outbreak of mpox, an infectious disease caused by the mpox virus that causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, in Nyiragongo territory, near Goma in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo on August 19, 2024.

The World Health Organization on Monday launched a global drive to tackle human-to-human transmission of mpox.

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will run from September 2024 to February 2025, requiring 135 million US dollars in funding. By coordinating global, regional, and national efforts, it aims to enhance surveillance and response strategies, ensure equitable access to diagnostics and vaccines, reduce animal-to-human transmission, and empower communities in outbreak control.

The vaccination plan targets those most at risk, such as close contacts of cases and health care workers, to break transmission chains. It will focus on providing strategic leadership and guidance, and ensuring access to medical treatment for vulnerable groups in affected regions.

"The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to a WHO statement, a funding appeal will be launched shortly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     