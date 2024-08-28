﻿
News / World

DPRK top leader oversees test-firing of rocket launcher

Xinhua
  08:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, oversaw a test-firing of the 240 mm multiple rocket launch system
Xinhua
  08:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
DPRK top leader oversees test-firing of rocket launcher
AFP

This picture taken on August 27, 2024, and released from DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on August 28, 2024, shows DPRK leader Kim Jong Un (center) inspecting a test-fire of the 240mm rocket artillery weapon system at an undisclosed location in the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), oversaw on Tuesday a test-firing of the 240 mm multiple rocket launch system in production at defense industrial enterprises under the Second Economic Commission, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

KCNA said the rocket launcher has been technically updated on its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, and the test-firing verified the advantages of the weapon system in terms of its newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     