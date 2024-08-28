DPRK top leader oversees test-firing of rocket launcher

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), oversaw on Tuesday a test-firing of the 240 mm multiple rocket launch system in production at defense industrial enterprises under the Second Economic Commission, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

KCNA said the rocket launcher has been technically updated on its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, and the test-firing verified the advantages of the weapon system in terms of its newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power.