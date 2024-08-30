﻿
News / World

Typhoon Shanshan lingers, causing damage across Japan

Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0
Typhoon Shanshan on Friday continued its slow movement eastward in Japan, causing severe damage and disruptions with record rainfall and strong winds across the country.
Xinhua
  23:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-30       0
Typhoon Shanshan lingers, causing damage across Japan
Reuters

Debris and objects blown by strong winds caused by Typhoon Shanshan are seen on a sidewalk of a road in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, August 29, 2024.

Typhoon Shanshan on Friday continued its slow movement eastward in southwestern areas of Japan, causing severe damage and disruptions with record rainfall and strong winds across the country.

As of Friday noon, the 10th typhoon of the year has led to four confirmed deaths, with 104 people injured and two people missing nationwide, according to local media reports.

It also left more than 200,000 households in seven prefectures without power on Thursday afternoon, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the powerful cyclone was located near Yanai city in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi as of 2 pm local time Friday, traveling eastward at a low speed of 10 km per hour.

Downpours were driven by the typhoon's developed rain clouds as well as warm and moist air, severely affecting regions even far from the storm's center, particularly along the Pacific coast, said the JMA.

Travel disruptions continued as the powerful storm lingered, with widespread operation halts of train services on several Shinkansen lines, including on some of Japan's busiest rail lines.

Makeshift "train hotels" were set up at major stations including Tokyo, Nagoya, and Shin-Osaka to accommodate about 700 stranded passengers.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled by major airlines including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.

The JMA warned of landslides, river flooding, and severe storms, particularly in regions already experiencing heavy rainfall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shin
Nippon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     