A Mi-8 helicopter missing over Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
17:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-31 0
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that a Mi-8 helicopter went missing on Saturday over the Kamchatka Peninsula, with 22 people on board.
17:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-31 0
Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that a Mi-8 helicopter went missing on Saturday over the Kamchatka Peninsula, with 22 people on board.
According to preliminary data, those on board include 19 tourists and 3 crew members, the agency said on Telegram.
Searching operation is going on, it said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports