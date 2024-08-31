﻿
News / World

Japan requests record defense budget for fiscal 2025 despite concerns

Xinhua
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Japan's Ministry of Defense has submitted a record-breaking defense budget request of 8.54 trillion yen (US$59 billion) for the fiscal year of 2025.
Xinhua
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0

Japan's Ministry of Defense has submitted a record-breaking defense budget request of 8.54 trillion yen (US$59 billion) for the fiscal year of 2025.

The request on Friday marked the first time the country's defense budget request has surpassed the 8-trillion-yen mark, reflecting the government's intensified focus on enhancing its military capabilities.

Local media reports showed that the defense budget for the fiscal period that begins in April places significant emphasis on boosting Japan's so-called "counterattack capabilities."

The defense ministry plans to allocate 970 billion yen to enhance Japan's long-range defense capabilities, which include the deployment and mass production of various long-range missiles.

An additional 323.2 billion yen would be set aside for the development of a satellite constellation system that aims to deploy multiple small satellites capable of detecting and tracking warships, vessels, and missiles.

Furthermore, 3 billion yen would be invested in deploying self-destruct drones for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

The proposed expansion of Japan's military capabilities has raised concerns domestically and internationally. Japan's push to develop the capability to strike enemy bases marks a departure from its post-war pacifist constitution, which adheres to an "exclusively defense-oriented policy," according to Japanese newspaper Tokyo Shimbun.

Such a shift is seen as potentially sparking an arms race in the region, which could destabilize the regional security landscape, the report added.

At the end of 2022, the Fumio Kishida government, despite widespread opposition, forcefully updated three security and defense-related documents, including the National Security Strategy.

The government also plans to allot about 43 trillion yen(US$294 billion) to defense outlays from fiscal 2023 through 2027, nearly 1.6 times the amount over the previous five-year period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     