﻿
News / World

Brazil Supreme Court orders blocking of social media platform X in Brazil

Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the social media platform X to be blocked nationwide.
Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the social media platform X to be blocked nationwide after the company refused to appoint a legal representative in the country.

On Wednesday, de Moraes gave X, owned by Elon Musk, a 24-hour deadline to designate a representative. X shut down its Brazil office on Aug 17, claiming that there were threats to detain its former legal representative.

X had been in conflict with de Moraes for months over the platform's refusal to comply with court orders to remove profiles that promote coup-related content or undermine democracy.

The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court also ordered X to pay fines amounting to 18 million reais (US$3.2 million) for non-compliance.

The judge justified the block decision, citing the company's repeated, willful defiance of court orders and refusal to pay daily fines, accusing X of attempting to bypass Brazil's legal system and create a "lawless zone" on social media, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 municipal elections.

De Moraes added that X has facilitated "the actions of extremist groups and digital militias, enabling the spread of Nazi, racist, fascist, hateful, and anti-democratic speech," particularly ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Brazilian judge also instructed Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to block access to X in Brazil within 24 hours. Apple and Google have been given five days to remove the X app from their online stores.

Additionally, a daily fine of 50,000 reais (US$10,000) was imposed on any individual or company that uses methods such as VPNs to access X after the ban.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Elon Musk
Apple
Google
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     