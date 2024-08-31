﻿
News / World

5 killed, 37 injured after Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod

Xinhua
  11:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Five people were killed and 37 others injured after Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday evening.
Five people were killed and 37 others injured after Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Friday evening.

Gladkov said Ukrainian armed forces used cluster munitions from a Vampire multiple rocket launcher system to shell the city of Belgorod and its surrounding areas, causing significant casualties and damage.

"One woman and four men died on the spot from their injuries before the ambulance arrived," the governor said.

A total of 37 civilians, including six children, were injured in the attack, Gladkov said. All of the wounded have been transported to medical facilities in Belgorod for treatment, among whom seven adults and three children were in critical condition, he added.

According to Gladkov, the assault caused extensive property damage in Belgorod, shattering roofs and windows in two apartment buildings and damaging the glazing and facades of social facilities and commercial properties. A fire ignited by the strike on the outskirts of the city has been extinguished.

The attack also damaged 13 vehicles near a shopping center in the village of Dubovoye, located just to the south of the city of Belgorod, and set two houses, a car and a garage on fire, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
