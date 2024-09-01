﻿
News / World

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attacking cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0
Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on a cargo ship named "Groton" in the Gulf of Aden.
Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on a cargo ship named "Groton" in the Gulf of Aden.

"In support of the Palestinians and Hamas, we carried out a military operation targeting the ship Groton in the Gulf of Aden because of its company's dealings with Israel," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

He said bomb-laden drones and missiles were used in the attack and that "the hit was accurate."

Sarea added that it was the second time his group had targeted the vessel in August, with the first attack occurring on August 3, and warned of more attacks on cargo ships.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Friday on social media platform X that it had received a report of an attack on a cargo ship 130 nautical miles east of Yemen's southern port city of Aden. It said two missiles exploded near the vessel, and all crew members were safe and proceeding to the next port of call.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted what they describe as "Israeli-linked" cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen since late 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government out of the capital, Sanaa.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     