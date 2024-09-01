﻿
News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 40,738: health authorities

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0
The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,738, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-01       0

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,738, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 47 people and wounded 94 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,738 and injuries to 94,154 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, it added.

Also on Sunday, the first phase of polio vaccination began in the middle areas of Gaza, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said on social media platform X.

"For this to work, parties to the conflict must respect the temporary area pauses. For the sake of children across the region, a lasting ceasefire is overdue," Lazzarini added.

Israel and Hamas had agreed to halt hostilities in Gaza for a polio vaccination campaign led by the World Health Organization , Rik Peeperkorn, head of the WHO office for the West Bank and Gaza, said on Thursday.

He said the first two rounds of the vaccines would be administered from 6 am to 3 pm local time (0300-1200 GMT) in Gaza's central region for three days, followed by three days in the southern region and finally three days in the north.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     