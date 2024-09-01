17 bodies found after Russian helicopter crashes in Kamchatka
Seventeen bodies have been found after a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Sunday.
The helicopter went missing on Saturday with 19 tourists and three crew members on board, according to preliminary data from the Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the crash of the helicopter and said that the search continues at the site.