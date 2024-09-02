﻿
Death toll from unprecedented Bangladesh flood rises to 67

Xinhua
  19:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Xinhua
The death toll from floods caused mainly by the onrush of upstream waters in parts of Bangladesh has risen to 67, including six women and 18 children, said the country's disaster response agency on Monday.

According to a new toll announced by the National Disaster Response Coordination Center under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the country's three southeastern districts — Feni, Cumilla and Noakhali — are the worst-affected districts, with 54 people dead so far in the ongoing unprecedented floods of weeks.

Nearly 6 million people have been affected by the floodwaters that hit 11 of the country's 64 districts and caused colossal damage to life, property and standing crops.

There are still 605,767 people in southeastern and northeastern districts who are stranded by the floodwaters, according to the latest report.

Flood situations, however, in several southeastern districts are now reportedly improving as floodwaters started to recede from the affected areas.

The authorities have sent disaster response teams to carry out rescue operations, distribute relief materials and supervise centers where the flood-affected people have taken shelter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
