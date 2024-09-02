Singaporean authority seizes over 3 kg drugs

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested two drug offenders in a recent operation and seized more than 3 kg of drugs, according to a statement published Monday.

The CNB officers seized 2.8 kg of heroin and 385 grams of Ice, among other drugs, with an estimated value of 343,000 Singapore dollars (262,300 US dollars).

The seized drugs can feed 1,550 abusers for a week, the CNB added.