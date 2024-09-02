﻿
News / World

Protests across Israel put mounting pressure on Netanyahu to reach hostage deal

Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across the country on Sunday, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas.
Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Protests across Israel put mounting pressure on Netanyahu to reach hostage deal
Reuters

Protesters rally against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 1, 2024.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across the country on Sunday, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

According to Israel's Ynet news site, around 700,000 people participated in demonstrations on main roads and at junctions nationwide, with 550,000 attending the central rally in Tel Aviv. The protests began in the morning after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the recovery of six hostages' bodies and continued through the night.

In Tel Aviv, an emotional demonstration took place outside the Kirya military base, the IDF's headquarters. Protesters waved Israeli flags and chanted "A deal — Now!" Many carried posters featuring the hostages. There are still 101 hostages in Gaza, with about half presumed dead due to either Hamas attacks or Israeli bombings.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, addressed the crowd, claiming that there is "a deal proposal on the table" but that Netanyahu refuses to accept it to avoid losing support from his coalition of pro-settler leaders.

Later in the night, thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv set fire on the Ayalon Highway, temporarily blocking the main freeway. Police said they dispersed the crowd and reported at least 12 arrests nationwide.

By nightfall, cinemas, theaters, museums, universities, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and other businesses across the country closed in solidarity with the protest.

The demonstrations are expected to continue into Monday with a general strike. Arnon Bar-David, secretary-general of the Histadrut, Israel's largest workers' organization, announced the strike on live television, accusing Netanyahu of hindering the deal due to "political considerations."

The protests followed the recovery of the bodies of two women and four men from Gaza. The IDF said they were killed in a Hamas tunnel shortly before soldiers arrived.

The six had been captured alive on October 7, 2023, during Hamas's surprise attack on Israeli communities, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of approximately 250 others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     