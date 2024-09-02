News / World

Daily screen time for teens should not exceed three hours: Sweden's health agency

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Children under two years old should avoid digital screens entirely, while teenagers should limit their daily screen time to a maximum of three hours.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0

Children under two years old should avoid digital screens entirely, while teenagers should limit their daily screen time to a maximum of three hours, according to the latest recommendations published by the Swedish public health agency on Monday.

The agency recommended a maximum daily screen time of one hour for children aged 2-5, one to two hours for children aged 6-12, and two to three hours for teenagers aged 13-18. Additionally, cell phones and tablets should be kept out of children's bedrooms during the night.

Olivia Wigzell, the agency's acting director-general, said the recommendations aim to support parents and caregivers, as well as children and young people, highlighting that reducing screen time is essential for ensuring children get adequate exercise and sleep.

Helena Frielingsdorf, a physician and researcher at the agency, noted that their research indicates young people experience both positive and negative effects from digital media. Many are concerned about the impact of screens and are seeking ways to change their habits. She added that the guidelines aim to provide the assistance they need.

A report released in Sweden in June highlighted the consequences of excessive screen time, including poor sleep, depressive symptoms, and body dissatisfaction. It cautioned that children and adolescents can become easily engrossed in digital activities, often at the expense of sleep, relationships, and physical activity.

Sweden's public health agency has urged tech companies to take greater responsibility in mitigating health risks for children and adolescents.

The guidelines address the use of digital media during leisure time, including social media, video streaming, TV, video games, and other forms of digital entertainment. Their drafting involved consultations with children, parents, experts, and agencies from Denmark and Norway, as well as the World Health Organization .

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     