Daily screen time for teens should not exceed three hours: Sweden's health agency

Children under two years old should avoid digital screens entirely, while teenagers should limit their daily screen time to a maximum of three hours, according to the latest recommendations published by the Swedish public health agency on Monday.

The agency recommended a maximum daily screen time of one hour for children aged 2-5, one to two hours for children aged 6-12, and two to three hours for teenagers aged 13-18. Additionally, cell phones and tablets should be kept out of children's bedrooms during the night.

Olivia Wigzell, the agency's acting director-general, said the recommendations aim to support parents and caregivers, as well as children and young people, highlighting that reducing screen time is essential for ensuring children get adequate exercise and sleep.

Helena Frielingsdorf, a physician and researcher at the agency, noted that their research indicates young people experience both positive and negative effects from digital media. Many are concerned about the impact of screens and are seeking ways to change their habits. She added that the guidelines aim to provide the assistance they need.

A report released in Sweden in June highlighted the consequences of excessive screen time, including poor sleep, depressive symptoms, and body dissatisfaction. It cautioned that children and adolescents can become easily engrossed in digital activities, often at the expense of sleep, relationships, and physical activity.

Sweden's public health agency has urged tech companies to take greater responsibility in mitigating health risks for children and adolescents.

The guidelines address the use of digital media during leisure time, including social media, video streaming, TV, video games, and other forms of digital entertainment. Their drafting involved consultations with children, parents, experts, and agencies from Denmark and Norway, as well as the World Health Organization .