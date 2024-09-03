2 children injured in Czech school knife attack

A girl attacked her classmates with a knife at an elementary school in the western Czech town of Domazlice, injuring two, police said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, our forces and resources are at the Komenskeho 17 elementary school in Domazlice, because according to initial information, one of the pupils there attacked her classmates with a knife. Two children were injured and their parents have already been informed. We apprehended the suspected girl within minutes," the police said on social media X in the morning.

The two injured children were not in life-threatening condition and were taken into care by paramedics, the police said, adding that one child who was in shock was also handed over to medics.

"Currently there is no danger to anyone and a large number of police and criminal investigators are working on the scene," the police added.

The school said on its website that it suspended classes in the upper grades of the school due to "an extraordinary event."

"Students were instructed to leave school safely. All children are safe. Classes in the lower grades are continuing as scheduled," it said.

Responding to the incident, Education Minister Mikulas Bek said on X that violence in the school environment is "completely unacceptable."

"We are in contact with our colleagues from Domazlice and are ready to provide them with all support," he said.

Police said they were investigating the incident on "suspicion of committing a violent crime or an otherwise criminal act."