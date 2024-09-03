﻿
News / World

2 children injured in Czech school knife attack

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
A girl attacked her classmates with a knife at an elementary school in the western Czech town of Domazlice, injuring two, police said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0

A girl attacked her classmates with a knife at an elementary school in the western Czech town of Domazlice, injuring two, police said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, our forces and resources are at the Komenskeho 17 elementary school in Domazlice, because according to initial information, one of the pupils there attacked her classmates with a knife. Two children were injured and their parents have already been informed. We apprehended the suspected girl within minutes," the police said on social media X in the morning.

The two injured children were not in life-threatening condition and were taken into care by paramedics, the police said, adding that one child who was in shock was also handed over to medics.

"Currently there is no danger to anyone and a large number of police and criminal investigators are working on the scene," the police added.

The school said on its website that it suspended classes in the upper grades of the school due to "an extraordinary event."

"Students were instructed to leave school safely. All children are safe. Classes in the lower grades are continuing as scheduled," it said.

Responding to the incident, Education Minister Mikulas Bek said on X that violence in the school environment is "completely unacceptable."

"We are in contact with our colleagues from Domazlice and are ready to provide them with all support," he said.

Police said they were investigating the incident on "suspicion of committing a violent crime or an otherwise criminal act."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     