US seizes Venezuelan president's airplane, citing sanction laws

The United States has seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's airplane in the Dominican Republic, citing sanctions laws, the Justice Department announced Monday.

"This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for US$13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States," said the attorney general.

The aircraft, which is a Dassault Falcon 900EX, was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States "based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws," according to the statement.

This incident, which came a little over a month after Maduro's re-election, represents the latest chapter in the longstanding tense relations between the United States and Venezuela.

The United States has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the Maduro government in support of opposition leaders.

An Executive Order issued in August 2019 prohibits US persons from engaging in transactions "with persons who have acted or purported to act directly or indirectly for or on behalf of, the Government of Venezuela," according to the Justice Department statement.

In March 2020, the Justice Department indicted Maduro and his aides on narco-terrorism charges, accusing Maduro and other Venezuelan officials of conspiring "with the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), causing tons of cocaine to enter and devastate American communities."

Meanwhile, the US State Department offered a reward of up to US$15 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro.

Also on Monday, Venezuela ordered the arrest of presidential candidate Edmundo González, who is accused of crimes including forging a public document, incitement to disobedience of laws, conspiracy and sabotage, according to a report by Bloomberg.