1 killed after tugboat sink in Singapore
Tugboat Oshio sank in Singapore on Wednesday, leading to one death and one missing, according to a statement issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.
Two crew were onboard the tugboat when the incident happened. A 39-year-old male crew member was rescued and conveyed to the hospital where he died later.
The MPA is coordinating a search and rescue operation for the missing crew member.
