Concerns grow over medical vacuum in S. Korea amid lack of doctors

Concerns grew over the vacuum of medical services in South Korea amid a prolonged lack of doctors, triggered by the government's announcement in February of medical reform plans to raise medical school enrollment by 2,000 per year for the next five years.

The medial reform, intended to address the expected shortage of doctors in the rapidly aging country, boosted the understaffed hospitals as intern and resident doctors resigned en masse on the grounds that the sharp increase in enrollment would aggravate medical education and eventually worsen medical services.

Some of the medical staff suffering from excessive work burden quitted hospitals, some of which curtailed surgeries, outpatient treatment and emergency care services, while some patients scrambling for doctors died in emergency rooms.

Earlier this week, a worker in his 70s who fell to the ground while carrying materials at a construction site was taken to a hospital in the country's second largest city of Busan, but he died after failing to get a doctor performing an emergency surgery, local newspaper JoongAng daily reported Thursday.

It was one of the cases that increasingly occurred across the country amid a growing number of patients who died in critical condition after failing to find emergency rooms or doctors.

An emergency patient in his 40s who collapsed at a convenience store in the capital Seoul died inside an ambulance last week after being rejected by 14 hospitals for hospitalization, according to a Korea Economic Daily report.

A pregnant woman on the verge of delivery gave birth inside an ambulance last month while looking for emergency rooms in South Chungcheong province.

The economic daily report noted that the anxiety of 'if you're sick, you'll die' spread from rural areas to big cities, highlighting a rising number of deaths after the refusal of hospitalization.

Politicians were not an exception. Kim Chong-in, former interim leader of both the ruling conservative People Power Party and the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, was rejected by 22 hospitals after falling down at dawn and hurting his forehead.

The father of Kim Han-kyu, a Democratic Party lawmaker, recently died after failing to find emergency rooms.

Worries escalated over the medical vacuum ahead of the five-day Chuseok holiday in the middle of this month, after which the number of emergency patients is expected to increase sharply.

To tackle the possible medical disruption after the holiday, the government raised medical expenses for mild patients to prevent them from going to emergency rooms.

Local broadcaster MBC reported that the higher medical expenses would not solve the emergency room disruption amid the shortage of doctors who can see patients.

The government deployed 15 military doctors to emergency rooms of five big hospitals, but three of them returned to their units as they were deemed unsuitable for emergency room duty, according to local newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

The government has planned to dispatch more than 200 military doctors and public physicians to short-staffed hospitals across the country.