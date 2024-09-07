﻿
News / World

UN General Assembly declares July 6 as "World Rural Development Day"

Xinhua
  09:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday to declare July 6 as "World Rural Development Day."
Xinhua
  09:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday to declare July 6 as "World Rural Development Day."

By adopting the resolution without a vote, the General Assembly decided to declare July 6 as "World Rural Development Day" to highlight the critical importance of rural development and transformation for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The General Assembly invites all UN member states, organizations of the UN system and other international and regional organizations, as well as non-governmental organizations, individuals and other relevant stakeholders, to observe World Rural Development Day by presenting and promoting concrete activities with regard to the sustainable development of rural areas and communities.

It also invites all relevant stakeholders to contribute to and support World Rural Development Day, and requests the UN secretary-general to bring the resolution to the attention of all member states, the organizations of the UN system and other relevant stakeholders for appropriate observance.

Also on Friday, the General Assembly adopted a resolution titled "United Nations Games," which calls for the convening of the United Nations Games annually, and it invited relevant stakeholders to make voluntary contributions to a trust fund dedicated to the Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     