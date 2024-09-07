﻿
News / World

Palestinian girl killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Xinhua
  11:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
A Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said.
Xinhua
  11:34 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0

A Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Medical sources told Xinhua that 13-year-old Bana Baker died from a gunshot wound to the chest during an attack by settlers on the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated a girl with critical chest injuries from live ammunition in Qaryut.

The injured girl was transported to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, where doctors declared her dead from her injuries.

Her father told Xinhua that Baker was hit by Israeli army gunfire while she was in her room at home with her sisters.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed the village on Friday, attacking residents, throwing stones, and setting fire to the land.

There was no Israeli comment on the incident yet.

The West Bank has been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since Oct. 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     