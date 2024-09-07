Celebration for 50th anniversary of China-Japan air routes held in Tokyo

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the commencement of China-Japan air routes, a celebration ceremony was held in Tokyo on Friday with some 500 people from all walks of life in China and Japan attending the event.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda said that after the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, the opening of airline service has promoted the exchange of personnel and goods between the two countries.

It is expected that the Japan-China air routes will play an increasingly important role in the future and promote the continuous improvement and development of bilateral relations, Fukuda added.

Tetsuo Saito, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, said the Japan-China air routes allow people of the two countries to travel easily to each other's countries, promote economic development such as the tourism industry, enhance mutual understanding among the peoples, and increase favorable views of each other's countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao said that over the past 50 years, China-Japan air routes have become increasingly frequent, facilitating personnel exchanges and mutual visits between the two countries and effectively promoting friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields.

At present, the relationship between the two countries is at a critical stage of improvement and development. We look forward to active face-to-face exchanges between the two peoples to build a more solid public support for the improvement and development of China-Japan relations, Wu added.

Hosted by Air China, the ceremony featured music and dance by artists from the two countries.

In April 1974, China and Japan signed an aviation agreement, setting up flights between the two countries. On Sept. 29 of the same year, regular flights officially began between China and Japan. Enditem