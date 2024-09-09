﻿
Israel strikes research facility, arms depot in central Syria

Israel carried out air strikes on a scientific research facility and an arms depot in central Syria on Sunday night, a war monitor reported.
Israel carried out air strikes on a scientific research facility and an arms depot in central Syria on Sunday night, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack targeted sites in Masyaf, in western Hama province. Ambulances were seen rushing to the area, the Britain-based group said, adding that a large fire was seen near Wadi al-Oyoun in western Hama following the strikes.

Syrian state television reported that air defenses responded to "Israeli aggression" in central Syria. The Observatory said several missiles were intercepted.

The extent of casualties and damage was not immediately clear.

Israel has conducted numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, often targeting what it says are Iranian-linked and Hezbollah positions.

