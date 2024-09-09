﻿
News / World

China's Hellobike looks to say hello to Europe

AFP
  22:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
Chinese bicycle-sharing giant Hellobike plans to expand to Europe, its management said Monday, with its point of entry likely to be Paris.
AFP
  22:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0

Chinese bicycle-sharing giant Hellobike plans to expand to Europe, its management said Monday, with its point of entry likely to be Paris.

The Shanghai-based firm has submitted a bid in the French capital's tender for dockless bicycle-sharing service in 2025, the company's spokeswoman for France, Belgium and Switzerland, Manon Bouvet, told AFP.

Lime and Dott both currently operate dockless bicycles fleets in Paris and have confirmed they have submitted bids as well.

Paris also has a fleet of docked bicycles called Velib.

Hellobike also plans to submit bids in other French cities as well as Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain.

Its parent company, HelloRide, operates seven million bicycles, as well as scooters and cars, in 500 cities in China.

It generated $2 billion in revenue last year.

The company also operates bicycle-sharing services in Singapore and Sydney.

Among HelloRide's main shareholders are shopping platform Alibaba and its former subsidiary Ant Group, which owns the Alipay payment service.

If Hello wins the Paris tender it plans to assemble the planned 6,000 bicycles for the service in France and hire 60 staff to maintain them.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhang Long
Alipay
Ant Financial
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     