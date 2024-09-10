﻿
News / World

Australia to ban children from social media: PM

Xinhua
  10:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a plan to ban children from using social media.
Xinhua
  10:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a plan to ban children from using social media.

The prime minister stated on Tuesday that the government will introduce legislation in 2024 to enforce a minimum age for access to social media and other relevant digital platforms.

"We know social media is causing social harm, and it is taking kids away from real friends and real experiences," he said in a statement.

He said that the legislation would be informed by engagement with the states and territories, but his preference is to set the minimum age at 16 years.

According to a poll conducted by state broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in August, 61 percent of Australians supported restricting social media access to those younger than 17.

At the same time, Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia, commissioned former federal judge Robert French to explore legal pathways to ban children younger than 14 from social media.

The prime minister said that the federal government would consider Robert French's review when drafting the legislation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     