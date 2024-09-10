﻿
News / World

TEPCO restarts debris removal at crippled Fukushima power plant

Xinhua
  10:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant restarted the extraction of melted fuel debris on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  10:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
TEPCO restarts debris removal at crippled Fukushima power plant
AFP

This handout photo taken on July 10, 2024, and received from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) on September 5, 2024, shows push pipes after their arrival at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station site, in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture.

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant restarted the extraction of melted fuel debris on Tuesday, after the initial operation was suspended over a procedure failure last month.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) on Tuesday morning resumed efforts to extract a small amount of melted fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor, about a few grams or the size of a small spoonful, after confirming that five pipes to be used to insert a device resembling a fishing rod into the reactor's containment vessel were installed properly.

The operation, originally scheduled to begin on August 22, was halted as officials from both TEPCO and contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries failed to verify the correct sequence of the pipe setup.

Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori voiced concerns during a press conference on Monday, urging TEPCO to establish a robust oversight framework and not rely entirely on subcontractors, according to local media reports.

TEPCO is currently in the decades-long process of decommissioning the power plant, which suffered core meltdowns that released radiation after being hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and an ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, resulting in a level-7 nuclear accident, the highest on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.

An estimated 880 tons of fuel debris remain in No. 1, 2, and 3 nuclear reactors stricken during the accident. The experimental removal of the deadly debris was initially planned for 2021 but was postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic and technical difficulties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Mitsubishi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     