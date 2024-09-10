UK's Princess of Wales completes cancer chemo treatment
The United Kingdom's (UK) Princess of Wales said on Monday that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," 42-year-old Princess Kate said in a video where she was seen spending time with her family in Norfolk, east of England.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said.
The princess said she's looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months.
Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March and her chemotherapy began in late February.